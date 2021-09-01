checkAd

TCL To Introduce The 2021 Mini LED 8K TVs And New Ambitions

Under the Theme #Transcend Vision, TCL will showcase the AI x IoT lifestyle with its newest technology and impressive multi-category offerings

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company is holding a must-see online event to announce the latest editions of Mini LED 8K TVs and introduce EISA Award winners and smart home appliances.

TCL's dedication to excellence and the best entertainment experience will be in the spotlight to reaffirm the company's leading position in the premium Mini LED TV market.

"TCL is proud to take a step forward on our Mini LED TV journey with the launch of the 2021 X Series Mini LED 8K TVs. Since 2018, TCL has been dedicated to Mini LED technology, and we began the mass production of the X10, the world's first Mini LED TV for the global market in 2019. I am looking forward to sharing our latest news about our new X Series Mini LED 8K TVs and how we will Transcend Vision at the event," said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

Highlights will include a premium 2021 X Series Mini LED 8K TVs that will disrupt home theatre experience and open up a new world for viewers. TCL will also introduce a full range of award winning TVs and smart home appliances that will reveal the potential of AIxIoT strategy.

Global gaming fans should tune in too, for some amazing news at this event as TCL invites everyone to Transcend Vision.

The details of the launch event are as follows:

Global Product Announcement
Time: 10:00-11:00 AM
Date: September 8th, 2021
Livestream @ www.tcl.com/tcl-transcend-vision-2021/index.html

*Time and date of Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

We look forward to 'seeing' you online soon.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand LCD TV market share in 2020. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605370/image_5005564_18866347.jpg




