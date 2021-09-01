NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance

NIO delivered 5,880 vehicles in August 2021, representing a 48.3% year-over-year growth. While the Company’s new order reached an all-time high in August driven by the increasing demand, the vehicle production, especially the manufacturing of the ES6 and EC6, was materially disrupted by supply chain constraints resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in certain areas in China and Malaysia. The deliveries consisted of 1,738 ES8s, the Company’s six-seater or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 2,342 ES6s, the Company’s five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 1,800 EC6s, the Company’s five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV. As of August 31, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 131,408 vehicles.

In light of the continued uncertainty and volatility of semiconductor supply, the Company prudently adjusts the vehicle production and expects to deliver approximately 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles in the third quarter of 2021, revised from the previous outlook of 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS. NIO launched the ES8, a seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV in December 2017, and began deliveries of the ES8 in June 2018 and its variant, the six-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO launched the ES6, a five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, in December 2018, and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO launched the EC6, a five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV, in December 2019, and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. NIO launched the ET7, a flagship premium smart electric sedan, in January 2021.