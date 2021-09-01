checkAd

Riley Gold Engages Mars Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RLYG) (OTCQB: RLYGF) (“Riley Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval, it has retained Mars Investor Relations Inc. (“Mars”) to provide full-service investor relations and consulting services to the Company. More specifically, Mars will provide strategic messaging, investor targeting and outreach as well as corporate communications services including digital marketing and social media and branding.

Todd Hilditch, Chief Executive Officer states that, “We look forward to working with Mars and their highly talented team who are specialized in the metals and mining sector. As the Company continues to grow, we feel that the addition of Mars in combination with our limited share structure (32.2m shares issued & outstanding) and highly prospective gold assets in Nevada, will provide synergistic results.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Mars a fee of $15,000 per month for the initial 12-month term. Mars will also receive 250,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of two years. The stock options shall vest quarterly over a period of 12 months, with 25% vesting each quarter. To the knowledge of the Company, Mars and/or its affiliates currently hold 904,500 common shares of the Company; however, Mars may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Mars is at arm's length to Riley Gold and has no other relationship with Riley Gold, except pursuant to the agreement. The agreement and the grant of the options thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Riley Gold Corp.

Riley Gold is a mining exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA. The Company’s primary focus is on its two cornerstone assets: the Tokop Gold Project located within the Walker Lane Trend and the Pipeline West/Clipper Project located in the Battle Mountain Eureka Trend. Riley Gold’s founders and leadership team have a proven track record of maximizing shareholder value during each phase of the mining life cycle: exploration, development, and production.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Todd Hilditch

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 443-3831

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Wertpapier


