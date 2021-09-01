checkAd

Mineworx Provides Update on 100L Pilot Plant

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that the 100L pilot plant has successfully completed Stages 1 and 2 of the testing plan.

Stage 1 – Integrity Testing; the goal of this stage was to have all equipment operating with water to confirm that all the systems functioned as expected and that there were no leaks.

Stage 2 – Process Testing; the goal of this stage was to ensure material flowed through the system as designed and that there were no bottlenecks or blockages.

In addition to the primary goals of the first two stages there are other system checks and protocols that were required to be conducted. This includes:

  • Determining that all the sub-systems met the design parameters and functioned within the required tolerances.
  • Checking control systems, both automated and manual, to ensure that the pilot plant can be operated in a safe manner.
  • Implementing appropriate safety and operational procedures for the successful start-up and operation of the pilot plant.

The team is now commencing Stage 3 – Baseline testing; This is designed to replicate the laboratory results with the full chemistry and utilizing feedstock containing platinum and palladium provided by our partner, Davis Recycling Inc.

Upon successful completion of the Stage 3 testing, the pilot plant will be relocated to a facility in Tennessee, that is currently being prepared by the Davis team, for Process Optimization testing. This relocation is expected to occur by the end of September 2021.

These testing stages will provide Mineworx with all the required learnings to allow the Company to move forward with the commercial scale processing plant.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information go to www.mineworx.net  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Dave Burwell
Vice President
The Howard Group
(403) 410-7907
dave@howardgroupinc.com





