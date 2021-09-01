checkAd

Hanstone Gold Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”). In the second tranche, the Company raised gross proceeds of $438,210, issuing 972,500 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit and 111,841 flow-through units of the Company (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.44 per FT Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) which qualifies as a “flow-through share” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) and one Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.47 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months.

In connection with closing, the Company paid finder’s fees of $16,032 and issued 39,800 non-transferable compensation options, each entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.40 for 24 months.

The securities issued under the closing of the second tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and a day, expiring January 1, 2022.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for its ongoing exploration drilling program, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (“CEE”) that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company’s Doc and Snip North projects. The Company will renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the FT Units with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

