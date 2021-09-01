checkAd

DGAP-News J.P. Morgan AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
J.P. Morgan AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

01.09.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

01Sep21

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Federal Republic of Germany

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

J.P. Morgan AG, (contact: Matthieu Batard +33 1 40 15 43 00) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/xxx/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2016).

The securities:
Issuer: Federal Republic of Germany
Guarantor (if any): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 5,500,000,000
Description: EUR fixed rate notes due 15 August 2052. Coupon TBC.

Listing: All domestic Exchanges
Offer price: TBC
Other offer terms: Denoms: 0.01 x 0.01
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan AG (Stabilisation coordinator)
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (Stabilisation Manager(s))
BofA Securities Europe SA (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Morgan Stanley Europe SE (Stabilisation Manager(s))
UniCredit Bank AG (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 01Sep21
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 01Oct21
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities in an amount not exceeding 5% of the aggregate nominal amount stated above.
Stabilisation trading venue: Over the counter, TBC
 

 

