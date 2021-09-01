DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous J.P. Morgan AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement 01.09.2021 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Federal Republic of Germany

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

J.P. Morgan AG, (contact: Matthieu Batard +33 1 40 15 43 00) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/xxx/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2016).

The securities: Issuer: Federal Republic of Germany Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 5,500,000,000 Description: EUR fixed rate notes due 15 August 2052. Coupon TBC.



Listing: All domestic Exchanges Offer price: TBC Other offer terms: Denoms: 0.01 x 0.01 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan AG (Stabilisation coordinator)

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (Stabilisation Manager(s))

BofA Securities Europe SA (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Morgan Stanley Europe SE (Stabilisation Manager(s))

UniCredit Bank AG (Stabilisation Manager(s)) Stabilisation period expected to start on: 01Sep21 Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 01Oct21 Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities in an amount not exceeding 5% of the aggregate nominal amount stated above. Stabilisation trading venue: Over the counter, TBC