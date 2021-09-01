RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.09.2021, 11:30 | 33 | 0 | 0 01.09.2021, 11:30 | Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-09-01 Name VASAKRONAN AB Isin SE0010599183 Coupon, spread 1.265 Maturity 2023-12-20 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-09-01 Name VASAKRONAN AB Isin XS2049414167 Coupon, spread 0.640 Maturity 2025-09-02 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 4 Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 1 Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM -

Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM -

Accepted at lowest yield, % -



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-09-01 Name Specialfastigheter Isin SE0011869916 Coupon, spread 0.175 Maturity 2025-05-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0





