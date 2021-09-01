RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|VASAKRONAN AB
|Isin
|SE0010599183
|Coupon, spread
|1.265
|Maturity
|2023-12-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|VASAKRONAN AB
|Isin
|XS2049414167
|Coupon, spread
|0.640
|Maturity
|2025-09-02
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|4
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|
0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|
0
|Average yield, DM
|
-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|
-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|
-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-01
|Name
|Specialfastigheter
|Isin
|SE0011869916
|Coupon, spread
|0.175
|Maturity
|2025-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|
0
