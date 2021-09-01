The rating agency Moody’s affirmed Coop Pank a credit rating of Baa2

Moody's Investors Service renewed the credit rating of AS Coop Pank. Investment grade credit rating with a stable outlook was affirmed at the same level as year ago.



According to Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank, the renewal of the credit rating confirms that with the rapid growth of the loan portfolio, the bank has been able to maintain its quality at a high level while showing good profitability. "I believe that the upgrade will give especially for corporate customers, the Estonian state and local governments additional confidence to become a customer of Coop Pank and keep their finances in a domestic financial institution," said Rink.