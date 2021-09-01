DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.09.2021, 11:58 | 7 | 0 | 0 01.09.2021, 11:58 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021 £48.15m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021 £48.15m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,369,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 93.74p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 93.56p Ordinary share price 76.00p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (18.92%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period. Portfolio summary: % of portfolio 1 Volex Plc 17.13% 2 Cash and other net current assets 11.98% 3 Hargreaves Services Plc 11.70% 4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 8.83% 5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.26% 6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.17% 7 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 7.08% 8 Adept Technology Group Plc 6.77% 9 Venture Life Group Plc 4.38% 10 Synectics Plc 4.19% 11 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.39% 12 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.96% 13 DigitalBox plc 2.70% 14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.26% Other 4.20% Total 100.00%









