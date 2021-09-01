checkAd

DSM Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc    
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69    
Net Asset Values    
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:    
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021 £48.15m  
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2021 £48.15m  
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,369,341  
     
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2021 was:    
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 93.74p  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 93.56p  
     
Ordinary share price  76.00p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (18.92%)  
     
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.  
       
       
Portfolio summary: % of portfolio  
1 Volex Plc 17.13%  
2 Cash and other net current assets 11.98%  
3 Hargreaves Services Plc  11.70%  
4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 8.83%  
5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.26%  
6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.17%  
7 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 7.08%  
8 Adept Technology Group Plc  6.77%  
9 Venture Life Group Plc 4.38%  
10 Synectics Plc 4.19%  
11 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.39%  
12 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.96%  
13 DigitalBox plc 2.70%  
14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.26%  
  Other 4.20%  
  Total 100.00%  






