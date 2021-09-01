checkAd

Conn’s, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 12:00  |  14   |   |   

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2021.

“Strong second quarter retail and credit results exceeded our expectations and demonstrate that our growth strategies are taking hold. Second quarter same store sales increased 16.4% and total retail sales are up 24.0% over the prior year period. Strong retail performance combined with a second quarter credit spread of 1,200 basis points, contributed to record second quarter earnings per diluted share. In fact, earnings per diluted share of $2.74 for the first six months of the year are higher than any annual earnings in Conn’s 131-year history,” stated Chandra Holt, Conn’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Momentum remains positive across our business reflecting strong consumer demand and the growth strategies we have put in place. Total retail sales for the first half have increased at the fastest growth rate in seven years. As a result, we are increasing our fiscal year 2022 same store sales expectation from high single-digit same store sales growth to mid-teens same store sales growth,” continued Ms. Holt.

“I believe Conn’s is well positioned to continue to innovate, grow and capitalize on an enormous addressable market. As my tenure as CEO begins, I am excited by the direction Conn’s is headed and the opportunities we have to create sustainable value for our shareholders. I also want to thank all our team members for their contributions to our success and their continued dedication,” concluded Ms. Holt.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights as Compared to the Prior Fiscal Year Period (Unless Otherwise Noted):

  • Net earnings increased to a second quarter record of $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $0.70 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year;
  • Same store sales increased 16.4% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 as compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and increased 3.2% on a two-year basis;
  • Strong same store sales combined with the contribution of new showrooms drove a 24.0% increase in total retail sales for the second quarter;
  • eCommerce sales increased 210.9% to a quarterly record of $17.3 million;
  • Lease-to-own sales increased 70.3% to $41.6 million;
  • At July 31, 2021, the carrying value of customer accounts receivable 60+ days past due declined 42.1% year-over-year to the lowest level in eight fiscal years, and the carrying value of re-aged accounts declined 44.5% year-over-year to the lowest level in six fiscal years; and
  • Total debt decreased from $749.7 million at July 31, 2020 to $439.6 million at July 31, 2021, a decrease of 41%. Net debt as a percent of the portfolio balance at July 31, 2021, was approximately 36%, compared to 50% at July 31, 2020, and represents the lowest level in over a decade.

Second Quarter Results

Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $37.0 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to net income for the three months ended July 31, 2020 of $20.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was $37.0 million, or $1.22 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted net income for the three months ended July 31, 2020 of $21.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, which excludes professional fees associated with non-recurring expenses.

Retail Segment Second Quarter Results

Retail revenues were $347.0 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021 compared to $279.9 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020, an increase of $67.1 million or 24.0%. The increase in retail revenue was primarily driven by an increase in same store sales of 16.4% and by new store growth. The increase in same store sales reflects an increase in demand across all of the Company’s home-related product categories. The increase also reflects the impact of prior year proactive underwriting changes and industry wide supply chain disruptions, each of which was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020, retail segment operating income was $28.7 million and $23.2 million, respectively. The increase in retail segment operating income for the three months ended July 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in revenue.

The following table presents net sales and changes in net sales by category:

  Three Months Ended July 31,           Same Store
(dollars in thousands) 2021   % of Total   2020   % of Total   Change   % Change   % Change
Furniture and mattress $ 109,259     31.5 %   $ 80,984     29.0 %   $ 28,275     34.9 %   22.0 %
Home appliance 135,444     39.1     107,682     38.5     27,762     25.8     17.8  
Consumer electronics 48,413     14.0     47,384     16.9     1,029     2.2     0.1  
Home office 17,986     5.2     14,979     5.4     3,007     20.1     10.4  
Other 9,143     2.6     5,113     1.8     4,030     78.8     71.3  
Product sales 320,245     92.4     256,142     91.6     64,103     25.0     16.7  
Repair service agreement commissions (1) 23,700     6.8     20,164     7.2     3,536     17.5     13.6  
Service revenues 2,840     0.8     3,430     1.2     (590 )   (17.2 )    
Total net sales $ 346,785     100.0 %   $ 279,736     100.0 %   $ 67,049     24.0 %   16.4 %

(1) The total change in sales of repair service agreement commissions includes retrospective commissions, which are not reflected in the change in same store sales.

Credit Segment Second Quarter Results

Credit revenues were $71.4 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021 compared to $87.0 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020, a decrease of $15.6 million or 17.9%. The decrease in credit revenue was primarily due to a 22.7% decrease in the average outstanding balance of the customer receivable portfolio. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in the yield rate, from 23.2% for the three months ended July 31, 2020 to 23.3% for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and an increase in insurance commissions.

Provision for bad debts was $10.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021 compared to $31.9 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020, a decrease of $21.8 million. The change was primarily driven by a year-over-year decrease in net charge-offs of $43.8 million, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the allowance for bad debts during the three months ended July 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended July 31, 2020. The smaller decrease was driven by a lower year-over-year decline in the customer accounts receivable portfolio balance, partially offset by a $5.0 million decrease in the economic adjustment that was driven by an improvement in the forecasted unemployment rate.

Credit segment operating income was $25.5 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to $18.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the decrease in the provision for bad debts partially offset by the decrease in credit revenue.

Additional information on the credit portfolio and its performance may be found in the Customer Accounts Receivable Portfolio Statistics table included within this press release and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 1, 2021 (the “Second Quarter Form 10-Q”).

Showroom and Facilities Update

The Company opened three new Conn’s HomePlus showrooms during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, all within the state of Florida, bringing the total showroom count to 155 in 15 states. During fiscal year 2022, the Company plans to open a total of eleven to thirteen new showrooms (inclusive of the nine new showrooms opened during the first half of fiscal year 2022).

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of July 31, 2021, the Company had $362.9 million of immediately available borrowing capacity under its $650.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company also had $8.7 million of unrestricted cash available for use.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on September 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET, to discuss its financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021. Participants can join the call by dialing 877-451-6152 or 201-389-0879. The conference call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast on a listen-only basis. A link to the earnings release, webcast and second quarter fiscal year 2022 conference call presentation will be available at ir.conns.com.

Replay of the telephonic call can be accessed through September 8, 2021 by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and Conference ID: 13722190.

About Conn’s, Inc.

Conn’s is a specialty retailer currently operating 155 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Company’s primary product categories include:

  • Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both traditional and specialty mattresses;
  • Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;
  • Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, and 8K televisions, gaming products, next generation video game consoles and home theater and portable audio equipment; and
  • Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn’s offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn’s provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include information concerning our future financial performance, business strategy, plans, goals and objectives. Statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “predict,” “will,” “potential,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially. A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions impacting our customers or potential customers; our ability to execute periodic securitizations of future originated customer loans on favorable terms; our ability to continue existing customer financing programs or to offer new customer financing programs; changes in the delinquency status of our credit portfolio; unfavorable developments in ongoing litigation; increased regulatory oversight; higher than anticipated net charge-offs in the credit portfolio; the success of our planned opening of new stores; technological and market developments and sales trends for our major product offerings; our ability to manage effectively the selection of our major product offerings; our ability to protect against cyber-attacks or data security breaches and to protect the integrity and security of individually identifiable data of our customers and employees; our ability to fund our operations, capital expenditures, debt repayment and expansion from cash flows from operations, borrowings from our revolving credit facility, and proceeds from accessing debt or equity markets; the effects of epidemics or pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to provide periodic updates or guidance. All forward-looking statements attributable to us, or to persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

CONN-G

S.M. Berger & Company

Andrew Berger (216) 464-6400



CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
July 31, 		  Six Months Ended
July 31,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues:              
Total net sales $ 346,785     $ 279,736     $ 638,081     $ 510,066  
Finance charges and other revenues 71,598     87,180     144,004     174,010  
Total revenues 418,383     366,916     782,085     684,076  
Costs and expenses:              
Cost of goods sold 216,042     176,623     400,921     323,637  
Selling, general and administrative expense 137,870     115,278     263,919     228,285  
Provision for bad debts 10,262     32,045     (6,874 )   149,371  
Charges and credits     1,534         3,589  
Total costs and expenses 364,174     325,480     657,966     704,882  
Operating income (loss) 54,209     41,436     124,119     (20,806 )
Interest expense 6,088     13,222     15,292     28,215  
Loss on extinguishment of debt         1,218      
Income (loss) before income taxes 48,121     28,214     107,609     (49,021 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 11,117     7,694     25,207     (13,339 )
Net income (loss) $ 37,004     $ 20,520     $ 82,402     $ (35,682 )
Income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 1.26     $ 0.71     $ 2.80     $ (1.23 )
Diluted $ 1.22     $ 0.70     $ 2.74     $ (1.23 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 29,438,605     29,070,607     29,382,162     28,948,216  
Diluted 30,212,448     29,140,546     30,072,401     28,948,216  



CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED RETAIL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
July 31, 		  Six Months Ended
July 31,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues:              
Product sales $ 320,245     $ 256,142     $ 589,456     $ 463,340  
Repair service agreement commissions 23,700     20,164     42,831     40,265  
Service revenues 2,840     3,430     5,794     6,461  
Total net sales 346,785     279,736     638,081     510,066  
Finance charges and other 224     196     433     431  
Total revenues 347,009     279,932     638,514     510,497  
Costs and expenses:              
Cost of goods sold 216,042     176,623     400,921     323,637  
Selling, general and administrative expense 102,157     78,584     193,050     156,758  
Provision for bad debts 142     182     160     350  
Charges and credits     1,355         1,355  
Total costs and expenses 318,341     256,744     594,131     482,100  
Operating income $ 28,668     $ 23,188     $ 44,383     $ 28,397  
Retail gross margin 37.7 %   36.9 %   37.2 %   36.5 %
Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 29.4 %   28.1 %   30.2 %   30.7 %
Operating margin 8.3 %   8.3 %   7.0 %   5.6 %
Store count:              
Beginning of period 152     139     146     137  
Opened 3     2     9     4  
End of period 155     141     155     141  



CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CREDIT SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
July 31, 		  Six Months Ended
July 31,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues:              
Finance charges and other revenues $ 71,374     $ 86,984     $ 143,571     $ 173,579  
Costs and expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative expense 35,713     36,694     70,869     71,527  
Provision for bad debts 10,120     31,863     (7,034 )   149,021  
Charges and credits     179         2,234  
Total costs and expenses 45,833     68,736     63,835     222,782  
Operating income (loss) 25,541     18,248     79,736     (49,203 )
Interest expense 6,088     13,222     15,292     28,215  
Loss on extinguishment of debt         1,218      
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 19,453     $ 5,026     $ 63,226     $ (77,418 )
Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 50.0 %   42.2 %   49.4 %   41.2 %
Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of average outstanding customer accounts receivable balance (annualized) 12.9 %   10.3 %   12.4 %   9.6 %
Operating margin 35.8 %   21.0 %   55.5 %   (28.3 )%



CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE PORTFOLIO STATISTICS
(unaudited)

  As of July 31,
  2021   2020
Weighted average credit score of outstanding balances (1) 608     596  
Average outstanding customer balance $ 2,414     $ 2,589  
Balances 60+ days past due as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(4) 7.2 %   10.0 %
Re-aged balance as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(5) 20.4 %   29.9 %
Carrying value of account balances re-aged more than six months (in thousands) (3) $ 70,058     $ 103,220  
Allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest as a percentage of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance 18.3 %   24.8 %
Percent of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance represented by no-interest option receivables 29.8 %   18.3 %


  Three Months Ended
July 31, 		  Six Months Ended
July 31,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Total applications processed 336,438     326,958     634,344     622,509  
Weighted average origination credit score of sales financed (1) 614     617     615     613  
Percent of total applications approved and utilized 22.5 %   20.0 %   22.2 %   21.1 %
Average income of credit customer at origination $ 47,700     $ 46,300     $ 48,100     $ 46,300  
Percent of retail sales paid for by:              
In-house financing, including down payments received 50.9 %   48.5 %   49.9 %   55.1 %
Third-party financing 17.5 %   23.9 %   17.2 %   20.8 %
Third-party lease-to-own option 11.5 %   8.4 %   11.9 %   8.4 %
  79.9 %   80.8 %   79.0 %   84.3 %

(1)   Credit scores exclude non-scored accounts.

(2)   Accounts that become delinquent after being re-aged are included in both the delinquency and re-aged amounts.

(3)   Carrying value reflects the total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance, net of deferred fees and origination costs, the allowance for no-interest option credit programs and the allowance for uncollectible interest.

(4)   Decrease was primarily due to an increase in cash collections and the tightening of underwriting standards that occurred in fiscal year 2021.

(5)   Decrease was primarily due to an increase in cash collections, the change in the unilateral re-age policy that occurred in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and the tightening of underwriting standards that occurred in fiscal year 2021.

CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)

  July 31, 2021
   January 31, 2021
   
Assets      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,736     $ 9,703  
Restricted cash 30,961     50,557  
Customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 461,491     478,734  
Other accounts receivable 55,260     61,716  
Inventories 223,662     196,463  
Income taxes receivable 32,223     38,059  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,725     8,831  
Total current assets 833,058     844,063  
Long-term portion of customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 415,208     430,749  
Property and equipment, net 186,072     190,962  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 258,702     265,798  
Deferred income taxes     9,448  
Other assets 15,907     14,064  
Total assets $ 1,708,947     $ 1,755,084  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Current finance lease obligations $ 1,371     $ 934  
Accounts payable 89,001     69,367  
Accrued expenses 99,078     82,990  
Operating lease liability - current 54,800     44,011  
Other current liabilities 17,170     14,454  
Total current liabilities 261,420     211,756  
Operating lease liability - non current 338,289     354,598  
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 438,242     608,635  
Deferred tax liability 7,803      
Other long-term liabilities 20,743     22,940  
Total liabilities 1,066,497     1,197,929  
Stockholders’ equity 642,450     557,155  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,708,947     $ 1,755,084  



CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Basis for presentation of non-GAAP disclosures:

To supplement the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also provides the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share and net debt as a percentage of the portfolio balance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. They are intended to provide additional insight into our operations and the factors and trends affecting the business. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to financial statement readers because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use in our financial and operational decision making and (2) they are used by some of our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze our operating results.


ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE

  Three Months Ended
July 31, 		  Six Months Ended
July 31,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Net income (loss), as reported $ 37,004     $ 20,520     $ 82,402     $ (35,682 )
Adjustments:              
Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)         1,218      
Professional fees (2)     1,534         3,589  
Tax impact of adjustments     (343 )   (274 )   (803 )
Net income (loss), as adjusted $ 37,004     $ 21,711     $ 83,346     $ (32,896 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 30,212,448     29,140,546     30,072,401     28,948,216  
Earnings (loss) per share:              
As reported $ 1.22     $ 0.70     $ 2.74     $ (1.23 )
As adjusted $ 1.22     $ 0.75     $ 2.77     $ (1.14 )

(1)   Represents a loss of $1.0 million from retirement of $141.2 million aggregate principal amount of our 7.25% senior notes due 2022 (“Senior Notes”) and a loss of $0.2 million related to the amendment of our Fifth Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement.

(2)   Represents professional fees associated with non-recurring expenses.


NET DEBT

  July 31,
  2021   2020
Debt, as reported      
Current finance lease obligations $ 1,371   $ 758
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 438,242   748,902
Total debt $ 439,613   $ 749,660
Cash, as reported      
Cash and cash equivalents 8,736   6,385
Restricted Cash 30,961   63,836
Total cash $ 39,697   $ 70,221
Net debt $ 399,916   $ 679,439
Ending portfolio balance, as reported $ 1,105,713   $ 1,357,030
Net debt as a percentage of the portfolio balance 36.2 %   50.1 %

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conn’s, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...