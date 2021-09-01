checkAd

Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers

Conducts emergency onboarding to mitigate threats to global data centers

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware, (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that one of the world’s largest equipment providers engaged Radware for its Cloud DDoS Protection and 24X7 Emergency Response Services. The company turned to Radware after falling victim to a sophisticated DNS flood attack and ransomware scheme operated by the Fancy Lazarus extortion group.

Skilled in dealing with complex attacks, Radware deployed its Emergency Response Team. Within a few hours, Radware’s scrubbing centers were mitigating threats and protecting traffic from the customer’s global data centers.

“Ransom DDoS attacks have become a persistent part of the threat landscape. Yet many companies don’t have the bandwidth to handle the surge in traffic generated by large, globally distributed attacks,” said Haim Zelikovsky, vice president of Radware’s cloud services business. “With our emergency on-boarding services, experienced engineers step in with real-time intelligence to offer customers immediate assistance in combatting attacks and restoring operations. Quicker time to protection translates to less disruption to end users and the business as well as mitigates reputational damage to brands.”

Throughout 2021, Radware has been rapidly onboarding new customers that are facing DDoS ransomware threats. Recently, the company published a cybersecurity alert warning that Fancy Lazarus, a well-known DDoS extortionist, had resurfaced with a new campaign focused on organizations with unprotected assets.

Radware was ranked a global leader in Forrester’s March 2021 report, “The Forrester Wave: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021.” The company’s Cloud DDoS Protection Services offers accurate detection and real-time protection against today’s most dynamic and damaging DDoS threats. To provide customers optimal protection tailored to the needs of their networks and applications, Radware offers always-on, on-demand, or fully managed hybrid DDoS deployment options.

About Radware
Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

