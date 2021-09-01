Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Kyri Van Hoose as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel dermatology therapies, today …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel dermatology therapies, today announced the appointment of Kyri Van Hoose as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Van Hoose is a strategic and operational finance leader with over 20 years of experience, including more than 15 years in the life sciences industry. Ms. Van Hoose is replacing Thomas Insley, who is retiring as the Company's full time CFO after 6 years, but will continue to work with the Company as a financial consultant. "I am very excited to welcome Kyri to Dermata as our SVP, Chief Financial Officer. As a new public, clinical-stage drug development company, Kyri will be a great asset to help Dermata navigate its future growth and development as a public company. Kyri's extensive financial experience in the life sciences industry and experience with public companies will support our programs for the continued development of DMT310 and DMT410," said Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chief Executive Officer. "Everyone on our team is very excited to have Kyri come on board and we all want to thank Tom Insley for his years of service and are happy to say that he will still be involved with the Company moving forward," concluded Mr. Proehl.