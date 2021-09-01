Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update

Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet-first” tech ecosystem, yesterday announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“ Q2 2021 ”) and would like to provide this general corporate as a supplement to such disclosure.

The Company’s revenues attributable to Facedrive Foods’ food delivery business activities were $4,973,100 in Q2 2021 (as compared to $Nil in Q2 2020). Facedrive Foods’ food delivery revenues include revenues from food delivery services, restaurant commissions and merchandise sales. Initially established as a project within Facedrive in April 2020 and bolstered by the Company’s acquisition of certain assets from Foodora Canada Inc. (July 2020) and the acquisition of Food Hwy Canada Inc. (“Food Hwy”) (October 2020), Facedrive Foods has been able to capitalize on the dramatic shift in consumer and business behavior in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and was fulfilling, on average, 4,700 orders per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021 in 19 cities across Canada. As of June 30, 2021, Facedrive Foods had 5,312 restaurant partners and 303,025 registered end-users.

In early 2021, Facedrive Foods expanded its offerings to include a platform for merchandise sales. In addition to the sale and delivery of food items from the Company’s restaurant partners (as described in the paragraph above), Facedrive Foods’ platform has been expanded in 2021 to include the sale and delivery of various merchandise items on a business-to-business basis. Such merchandise inventory is procured, owned and warehoused by Food Hwy (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and then, once purchased by a business utilizing a feature found in the Facedrive Food app, the merchandise is delivered by the Company to its business customer.

During Q2 2021, Facedrive Foods had total revenues of $4,973,139, of which $2,207,042 was attributable to the sale and delivery of such merchandise on a business-to-business basis. The Company’s merchandise sales through Facedrive Foods’ platform had 2,493 restaurant customers and Facedrive Foods was fulfilling orders at the rate of over 4,000 per month as of June 30, 2021. Facedrive intends to continue with its revenue expansion plans with contemplated geographical and additional product line expansion plans for Q3 and Q4 2021.