Robinhood Markets, Inc. Files Amendment to Resale Registration Statement

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-258474) (the “Resale S-1”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2021. The Resale S-1 was filed on behalf of certain Robinhood shareholders that received Class A common stock upon the automatic conversion of Tranche I convertible notes in connection with Robinhood’s IPO. The Resale S-1 registers the potential resale of these shares of Class A common stock and was filed pursuant to a pre-existing contractual obligation under the purchase agreement for the Tranche I convertible notes. Robinhood is not itself selling any additional securities and the filing does not represent a follow-on offering. The SEC staff informed Robinhood on August 13, 2021 that they are reviewing the Resale S-1.



On September 1, 2021 Robinhood filed an amendment to the Resale S-1 to, among other things, incorporate second quarter 2021 financial results into the Resale S-1. Once the SEC staff completes its review, Robinhood intends to file an acceleration request asking the SEC to declare the Resale S-1 effective two business days later. We expect to make a public announcement when we file that request.