Torex Gold Releases 3-Year Production Outlook for ELG

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex Gold, stated:

“A key strategic priority for Torex over the last 12 months has been to optimize and extend mining operations at ELG. With the recent approval of the El Limón pushback and ongoing contribution from the ELG Underground, Torex is well on the path to delivering a smooth transition between ELG and the ramp up of Media Luna.

“Annual gold production from ELG at the midpoint of the outlook range is 450,000 ounces in 2022, 425,000 ounces in 2023, and 325,000 ounces in 2024, which excludes any gold equivalent production from Media Luna. Media Luna is expected to begin first production in 2024, and this production will be added to the 2024 outlook when an updated Technical Report (including Feasibility Study) is released in Q1 2022. The current production outlook assumes production from the ELG open pits through mid-2024, and stable production from the ELG Underground through to at least the end of 2024 and likely longer based on exploration results. In addition, lower grade stockpiled material will be leveraged to fill the mill as required throughout the transition period, with higher grade feed from Media Luna and ELG Underground taking priority.

“This additional certainty on our multi-year production outlook at ELG comes at a time when our balance sheet has never been stronger. With more than $195 million in cash on hand at the end of Q2 2021, $150 million available on a fully undrawn revolving credit facility, and robust ongoing cash flow from ELG, Torex is well positioned to fund the development of Media Luna while continuing to invest in value accretive exploration to support our future.”

ELG PRODUCTION OUTLOOK

Production guidance for 2021 remains unchanged at 430,000 to 470,000 ounces of gold. ELG is expected to produce 430,000 to 470,000 ounces of gold in 2022 driven by consistent open pit and underground throughput. Gold output in 2023 is expected to decline modestly to 400,000 to 450,000 ounces with the anticipated depletion of the Guajes open pit. Excluding any contribution from Media Luna, gold production in 2024 is forecast to decline to 300,000 to 350,000 ounces with the expectation that El Limón open pit reserves are depleted mid-year. Stand-alone production from ELG post-depletion of the open pits would be supported by ELG Underground, which has an implied reserve life through to at least the end of 2024, as well as stockpiled material. As at the end of Q2 2021, there were 4.6 million tonnes of ore in stockpiles at an average grade of 1.47 gpt.