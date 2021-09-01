checkAd

General Motors and TELUS Redefine Automotive Connectivity for Canadian Customers

Multi-year agreement to provide Canadian drivers with the ultimate in connected car technology backed by world-leading connectivity

OSHAWA, Ontario and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GM Canada and TELUS are working together to connect GM’s next-generation vehicles to TELUS’ 5G network. This represents the first time GM has selected a domestic communications company to provide connected-vehicle services for Canadian customers.

“Connectivity is already transforming the ownership experience for our drivers, and that trend will accelerate with our next-generation offerings,” said Scott Bell, president and managing director of GM Canada. “As we move to 5G, GM will introduce a range of new convenience and entertainment features as well as new driver-assistance technologies on our journey to zero crashes and zero congestion. Working with TELUS, we can develop and foster much of that innovation right here in Canada.”

“Today’s announcement supports the longstanding relationship our TELUS and GM teams have fostered over the course of nearly 20 years,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our expanded agreement builds on our mutual commitment to service excellence, technology innovation and our collective belief in a purpose-driven culture to make the world a better place. TELUS is proud to leverage the skill, customer centricity and passion of our team, in a potent combination with our expansive 5G network, to keep GM’s customers and our fellow citizens safe and connected – now and for years to come. Specifically, I would like to thank Dave Sharma and our TELUS Business Solutions teams for helping to achieve this important milestone for the benefit of Canadians.”

GM and TELUS are collaborating to enable high-performance wireless network capabilities that will meet the unique needs of an all-electric and autonomous vehicle future.  Network enhancements will include:  

  • Improved roadway-centric coverage 
  • Faster music and video downloads with higher quality 
  • Faster, more reliable, and secure over-the-air software updates 
  • Faster navigation, mapping, and voice services  

The first GM vehicles with built-in connectivity to TELUS’ high-performance 4G-LTE and 5G network are expected to be introduced with the 2025 model year. Additionally, through GM’s fifth generation rollout, current 4G LTE-equipped model year 2019 and newer vehicles will be able to migrate to the new TELUS network. As a result, current Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac owners in Canada will experience faster connectivity speeds and some of the same performance benefits of future 5G-equipped vehicles.

