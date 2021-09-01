FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million

Sports Lodge Marks the First Polished Casual Dining Chain to Join FAT Brands

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed to acquire Twin Peaks, a chain of sports lodges known for scratch-made food and signature 29° draft beers, from Garnett Station Partners for $300 million. This acquisition brings to FAT Brands a fast-growing, polished casual dining brand, and will be funded with the proceeds of $250 million of new securitization notes and the issuance to the sellers of shares of Series B preferred stock. The transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2021.

The acquisition of Twin Peaks will expand the FAT Brands portfolio from quick-service, fast casual and casual dining concepts into the fast-growing segment of polished casual dining. With 82 stores currently open, six additional stores due to open by year-end 2021, and another 18 under development over the next 18 months, the purchase of Twin Peaks is expected to bring FAT Brands’ systemwide sales from approximately $1.4 billion to over $1.8 billion across more than 2,100 franchised and corporate-owned stores around the world. The addition of Twin Peaks, including the new stores due to open and under development, is expected to increase the Company’s post-COVID normalized EBITDA by approximately $25 to $30 million.

“Twin Peaks is a noteworthy addition for FAT Brands. Following the recent acquisitions of Johnny Rockets and Global Franchise Group, this acquisition comes at a time when we’re seeking to expand our market segments into sports and polished casual dining,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “As a strong, growth-oriented concept, Twin Peaks complements our existing brands. The average unit volumes between $4.5 million and $6.5 million for new units is at the high end of industry growth standards. The exceptional unit economics and proven track record of the Twin Peaks brand has led to extraordinary demand for new store openings from new and existing franchisees. The current pipeline of new franchise locations as well as the large potential for global expansion of this successful brand is what brought us to the table and makes this a truly unique acquisition for FAT Brands. We’re pleased to have the support of Garnett Station Partners as we continue the expansion of Twin Peaks into new markets.”