checkAd

FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 12:00  |  48   |   |   

Sports Lodge Marks the First Polished Casual Dining Chain to Join FAT Brands

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed to acquire Twin Peaks, a chain of sports lodges known for scratch-made food and signature 29° draft beers, from Garnett Station Partners for $300 million. This acquisition brings to FAT Brands a fast-growing, polished casual dining brand, and will be funded with the proceeds of $250 million of new securitization notes and the issuance to the sellers of shares of Series B preferred stock. The transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2021.

The acquisition of Twin Peaks will expand the FAT Brands portfolio from quick-service, fast casual and casual dining concepts into the fast-growing segment of polished casual dining. With 82 stores currently open, six additional stores due to open by year-end 2021, and another 18 under development over the next 18 months, the purchase of Twin Peaks is expected to bring FAT Brands’ systemwide sales from approximately $1.4 billion to over $1.8 billion across more than 2,100 franchised and corporate-owned stores around the world. The addition of Twin Peaks, including the new stores due to open and under development, is expected to increase the Company’s post-COVID normalized EBITDA by approximately $25 to $30 million.

“Twin Peaks is a noteworthy addition for FAT Brands. Following the recent acquisitions of Johnny Rockets and Global Franchise Group, this acquisition comes at a time when we’re seeking to expand our market segments into sports and polished casual dining,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “As a strong, growth-oriented concept, Twin Peaks complements our existing brands. The average unit volumes between $4.5 million and $6.5 million for new units is at the high end of industry growth standards. The exceptional unit economics and proven track record of the Twin Peaks brand has led to extraordinary demand for new store openings from new and existing franchisees. The current pipeline of new franchise locations as well as the large potential for global expansion of this successful brand is what brought us to the table and makes this a truly unique acquisition for FAT Brands. We’re pleased to have the support of Garnett Station Partners as we continue the expansion of Twin Peaks into new markets.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million Sports Lodge Marks the First Polished Casual Dining Chain to Join FAT Brands LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) announced today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...