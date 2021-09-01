checkAd

Channel Factory Continues EMEA Expansion with New Hires and Team Growth in Poland

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
01.09.2021, 12:10  |  46   |   |   

Poland (ots) - --News Direct--

Channel Factory (https://channelfactory.com/) , the global brand suitability and
ad performance platform for YouTube has expanded their team in Poland and
appointed a new Sales Director as part of their commitment to growth in the
European market.

Szymon Szmigiel joins as Sales Director to develop, manage, and grow the
company's agency and brand relationships within the region, and to support
Channel Factory's continued expansion across the EMEA market. Szymon will
continue to build the business alongside Sean Carey, Business Development
Director, based out of the Warsaw offices which will enable the company to
support clients on the ground and bring better brand suitability to the market.

"This is an extremely exciting time to be joining Channel Factory," said Syzmon
Szmigiel. "Not only is the company growing exponentially across multiple
markets, but the recent launch of The Conscious Project shows how determined the
company is to drive our advertising industry forward towards a more
conscientious future. I could not be more excited to join the team and look
forward to helping the company continue on its growth trajectory."

Prior to joining Channel Factory, Syzmon has been co-creating an advertising
office at CDA SA, one of the largest VOD platforms in Poland. In his three years
at CDA SA, Syzmon was responsible for the business development and revenue
growth, overseeing the sales team and building relationships with media houses
and agency clients.

Before his time at CDA, Szymon was the Director of Agency Sales at NetSprint, a
martech leader in region, while also spending seven years at one of Poland's
biggest portal based businesses, Wirtualna Polska. As the Head of Sales here, he
was responsible for the entire sales department, managing a team of 15 to drive
profitable growth for the company.

Szymon has spent several years in both startup and large sized companies and is
an expert in strategic planning, operations, sales and marketing. He has managed
and led large-scale projects covering marketing communication, sales and
technology.

"Szymon's addition to our EMEA team is critical to our growth as a business in
the European markets. We are very excited to have him on board, to lead and
manage our business on the ground in Poland," said Mattias Spetz, MD EMEA and
APAC, Channel Factory. "Szymon brings in-depth market knowledge and
relationships to Channel Factory, and with his industry expertise across video,
programmatic, ad sales, and e-commerce, he will be a real asset to the wider
EMEA team. His proven ability to develop agency and client relationships and to
drive growth in region will help us to continue to expand our footprint in
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Channel Factory Continues EMEA Expansion with New Hires and Team Growth in Poland -News Direct- Channel Factory (https://channelfactory.com/) , the global brand suitability and ad performance platform for YouTube has expanded their team in Poland and appointed a new Sales Director as part of their commitment to growth in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinikum Bielefeld auch im Corona Jahr 2020 mit positivem Jahresergebnis (FOTO)
Continental, DPD Schweiz und Futuricum setzen mit Weltrekord ein Zeichen für E-Mobilität ...
Landmark Clinical Study Shows Heated Tobacco Products May Reduce the Health Risks of Cigarette ...
EANS-Adhoc: Wienerberger commences sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding procedure
Deutsche Marine investiert in Digitalfunklösung von Motorola Solutions zur Sicherung von ...
Adyen präsentiert Score mit GoFundMe - ein Tool für maschinelles Lernen zur einfachen ...
Hybrides Arbeiten: Studie von Entrust zeigt Chancen und Herausforderungen
Vor 75 Jahren nahm die APA ihren Betrieb auf
WHOOP® schließt 200 Millionen $ Finanzierung ab und ist nun mit 3,6 Mrd. $ bewertet / Die ...
Immobiliendarlehen 55plus: Worauf ältere Menschen bei der Kreditaufnahme achten sollten
Titel
Erster Spatenstich für den Schwarz-Projekt-Campus (FOTO)
Ethereum 2.0 Staking einfacher und lohnender gemacht mit Matrixport's First-Mover "ETH 2.0 ...
Coinbase und BIG geben Partnerschaft bekannt
Politik/Wirtschaft / Abellio noch früher auf dem Abstellgleis - Zugbetreiber geht das Geld aus
CAMELOT als globaler Vorreiter im Supply Chain Management bestätigt
Fairtrade Zertifizierung | Wie funktioniert Fairtrade?
SKODA AUTO produziert 100.000stes iV-Fahrzeug (FOTO)
Grüner Fisher Investments: Was Sie von einer Vermögensverwaltung erwarten können
Glasfaser für alle - Kooperationsvereinbarung für das Giganetz "Made in ...
Bauwirtschaft: IG BAU verliert Augenmaß - Tarifverhandlungen erneut vertagt
Titel
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ...
TUI mit erfolgreichem Neustart der Geschäftsaktivitäten / Cashflow im 3. ...
EA288-Abgasskandal: OLG Naumburg sieht auch bei Fahrzeugen mit SCR-Katalysator unzulässige Abschalteinrichtungen ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:04 UhrFinanzaufsicht Bafin ordnet Zuständigkeiten im Direktorium neu
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:02 UhrDelivery Hero-Aktie: Investor stockt auf!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13:02 UhrElse Nutrition führt seine pflanzliche Komplettnahrung für Kleinkinder bei Roche Bros. ein
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
13:01 UhrPinterest vs. Zoom Video Communications: Welcher Q-Verlierer jetzt attraktiver ist
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13:01 UhrNabriva Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:01 UhrPiedmont reicht Antrag für eine Bergbaulizenz in North Carolina und den Entwurf eines Darlehensantrags beim US-Energieministerium ein
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
13:00 UhrBlick auf OPEC+
SG Zertifikate | Marktberichte
Anzeige
13:00 UhrU.S. Government Exercises Option to Purchase Additional RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) from BioCryst for Delivery to Strategic National Stockpile
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrHEXO and 48North announce closing of arrangement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrBrickell Biotech Acquires Exclusive Rights to Phase 1-Ready DYRK1A Inhibitor Program and Novel Platform Targeting Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten