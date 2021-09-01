Channel Factory Continues EMEA Expansion with New Hires and Team Growth in Poland

Poland (ots) - --News Direct--



Channel Factory (https://channelfactory.com/) , the global brand suitability and

ad performance platform for YouTube has expanded their team in Poland and

appointed a new Sales Director as part of their commitment to growth in the

European market.



Szymon Szmigiel joins as Sales Director to develop, manage, and grow the

company's agency and brand relationships within the region, and to support

Channel Factory's continued expansion across the EMEA market. Szymon will

continue to build the business alongside Sean Carey, Business Development

Director, based out of the Warsaw offices which will enable the company to

support clients on the ground and bring better brand suitability to the market.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

"This is an extremely exciting time to be joining Channel Factory," said SyzmonSzmigiel. "Not only is the company growing exponentially across multiplemarkets, but the recent launch of The Conscious Project shows how determined thecompany is to drive our advertising industry forward towards a moreconscientious future. I could not be more excited to join the team and lookforward to helping the company continue on its growth trajectory."Prior to joining Channel Factory, Syzmon has been co-creating an advertisingoffice at CDA SA, one of the largest VOD platforms in Poland. In his three yearsat CDA SA, Syzmon was responsible for the business development and revenuegrowth, overseeing the sales team and building relationships with media housesand agency clients.Before his time at CDA, Szymon was the Director of Agency Sales at NetSprint, amartech leader in region, while also spending seven years at one of Poland'sbiggest portal based businesses, Wirtualna Polska. As the Head of Sales here, hewas responsible for the entire sales department, managing a team of 15 to driveprofitable growth for the company.Szymon has spent several years in both startup and large sized companies and isan expert in strategic planning, operations, sales and marketing. He has managedand led large-scale projects covering marketing communication, sales andtechnology."Szymon's addition to our EMEA team is critical to our growth as a business inthe European markets. We are very excited to have him on board, to lead andmanage our business on the ground in Poland," said Mattias Spetz, MD EMEA andAPAC, Channel Factory. "Szymon brings in-depth market knowledge andrelationships to Channel Factory, and with his industry expertise across video,programmatic, ad sales, and e-commerce, he will be a real asset to the widerEMEA team. His proven ability to develop agency and client relationships and todrive growth in region will help us to continue to expand our footprint in