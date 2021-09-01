Channel Factory Continues EMEA Expansion with New Hires and Team Growth in Poland
Channel Factory (https://channelfactory.com/) , the global brand suitability and
ad performance platform for YouTube has expanded their team in Poland and
appointed a new Sales Director as part of their commitment to growth in the
European market.
Szymon Szmigiel joins as Sales Director to develop, manage, and grow the
company's agency and brand relationships within the region, and to support
Channel Factory's continued expansion across the EMEA market. Szymon will
continue to build the business alongside Sean Carey, Business Development
Director, based out of the Warsaw offices which will enable the company to
support clients on the ground and bring better brand suitability to the market.
"This is an extremely exciting time to be joining Channel Factory," said Syzmon
Szmigiel. "Not only is the company growing exponentially across multiple
markets, but the recent launch of The Conscious Project shows how determined the
company is to drive our advertising industry forward towards a more
conscientious future. I could not be more excited to join the team and look
forward to helping the company continue on its growth trajectory."
Prior to joining Channel Factory, Syzmon has been co-creating an advertising
office at CDA SA, one of the largest VOD platforms in Poland. In his three years
at CDA SA, Syzmon was responsible for the business development and revenue
growth, overseeing the sales team and building relationships with media houses
and agency clients.
Before his time at CDA, Szymon was the Director of Agency Sales at NetSprint, a
martech leader in region, while also spending seven years at one of Poland's
biggest portal based businesses, Wirtualna Polska. As the Head of Sales here, he
was responsible for the entire sales department, managing a team of 15 to drive
profitable growth for the company.
Szymon has spent several years in both startup and large sized companies and is
an expert in strategic planning, operations, sales and marketing. He has managed
and led large-scale projects covering marketing communication, sales and
technology.
"Szymon's addition to our EMEA team is critical to our growth as a business in
the European markets. We are very excited to have him on board, to lead and
manage our business on the ground in Poland," said Mattias Spetz, MD EMEA and
APAC, Channel Factory. "Szymon brings in-depth market knowledge and
relationships to Channel Factory, and with his industry expertise across video,
programmatic, ad sales, and e-commerce, he will be a real asset to the wider
EMEA team. His proven ability to develop agency and client relationships and to
drive growth in region will help us to continue to expand our footprint in
