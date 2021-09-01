MediciNova Announces MN-001 (tipelukast) Abstract regarding Lipid Metabolism in NASH/NAFLD Accepted for Presentation at The Liver Meeting 2021, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced an abstract entitled “Improvement of Intracellular Lipid Metabolism by Tipelukast in the Pathogenesis of NASH/NAFLD" has been selected for poster presentation at The Liver Meeting 2021, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) to be held November 12 - 15, 2021. MediciNova’s research collaborator, Dr. Masatsune Ogura, Associate Professor at the Department of General Medical Science, Chiba University Graduate School of Medicine, will present the results of the study. Presentation details will be disseminated as they become available.



“We are very pleased to present new findings from our collaboration with Dr. Ogura which elucidate MN-001’s ability to improve lipid metabolism. In particular, a new finding is its ability to suppress intracellular triglyceride synthesis which may account for the intracellular effect of MN-001 in NASH/NAFLD patients in addition to significantly lowering serum triglyceride levels,” commented Kazuko Matsuda, M.D. Ph.D, MPH., Chief Medical Officer, MediciNova, Inc.

About MN-001

MN-001 (tipelukast) is a novel, orally bioavailable, small molecule compound thought to exert its effects through several mechanisms to produce its anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity in preclinical models, including leukotriene (LT) receptor antagonism, inhibition of phosphodiesterases (PDE) (mainly 3 and 4), and inhibition of 5-lipoxygenase (5-LO). The 5-LO/LT pathway has been postulated as a pathogenic factor in fibrosis development, and MN-001's inhibitory effect on 5-LO and the 5-LO/LT pathway is considered to be a novel approach to treat fibrosis. MN-001 has been shown to down-regulate expression of genes that promote fibrosis including LOXL2, Collagen Type 1 and TIMP-1. MN-001 has also been shown to down-regulate expression of genes that promote inflammation including CCR2 and MCP-1. In addition, histopathological data shows that MN-001 reduces fibrosis in multiple animal models.