Teleflex to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

01.09.2021, 12:30  |  22   |   |   

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor section of the Teleflex website at teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, QuickClot, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:
Teleflex Incorporated:
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors.teleflex.com
610-948-2836





