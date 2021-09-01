checkAd

Investment company EMERAM drives consolidation among submetering service providers with two acquisitions

  • EMERAM's portfolio company Officium acquires Systeme & Service Abrechnungsgesellschaft mbH and Delta-t Messdienst Fischer und Nagel GmbH
  • Number of managed user units increases by more than 50 percent
  • Significant expansion of market presence in Berlin, Brandenburg and Lower Franconia
  • Further acquisitions planned

Munich, 1 September 2021 - Officium GmbH, a portfolio company of the investment company EMERAM, has acquired the submetering service providers Systeme & Service Abrechnungsgesellschaft mbH and Delta-t Messdienst Fischer und Nagel GmbH as part of owner successions. The previous managing directors will accompany the transition. With these acquisitions, Officium is expanding its market presence and increasing the number of managed user units by more than 50 percent. Officium was founded at the end of 2020 in the course of the acquisition of Tenié und Gores GmbH, a leading independent submetering service provider for the metering and billing of water and heat for the housing industry, and acts as the parent company for the implementation of the consolidation strategy.

Officium is already operating in regions around the cities of Düsseldorf and Duisburg as well as Dessau-Roßlau, Dresden and Chemnitz. From the two locations in Wesel (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Schwarzenberg (Saxony), more than 10,000 customers, primarily property management companies and private landlords, with over 90,000 user units with more than 500,000 devices are serviced. With the acquisitions which have now been completed, Officium is expanding to further regions and will in the future also be represented in Berlin, Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Franconia. In addition, the market position in Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony will be strengthened. The goal is to offer new digital services for all operating units and thus further increase customer orientation and service quality.

