Karuna Therapeutics to Present at 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of Karuna’s website at investors.karunatx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Karuna’s website following the conference.