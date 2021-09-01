Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Citi 2021 Global Technology Investor Conference

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today its executives will present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The webcast will also be accessible on the investor relations section of the Dynatrace website, http://ir.dynatrace.com, and archived on the site for 30 days.