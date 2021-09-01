checkAd

Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Citi 2021 Global Technology Investor Conference

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today its executives will present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The webcast will also be accessible on the investor relations section of the Dynatrace website, http://ir.dynatrace.com, and archived on the site for 30 days.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

