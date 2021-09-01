Enpro Elects Judith A. Reinsdorf to Board of Directors

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), an industrial technology company, has elected Judith A. Reinsdorf to the company’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Reinsdorf was previously Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) until her retirement in 2017. She held the same role at Tyco International from 2007 until 2016. Currently, Reinsdorf is on the Compensation Committee at Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR), serves on the advisory board of Teach for America – New Jersey and the NACD New Jersey Chapter. Judy chaired the Governance Committee at both Alexion Pharmaceuticals, until the July 2021 acquisition by AstraZeneca, and at Dun & Bradstreet from 2013 until 2019, when the company was taken private.

Ms. Reinsdorf came to Tyco International under CEO Ed Breen’s tenure and was a key member of the transformation team at Tyco that successfully reshaped the company’s portfolio and growth strategy. During her tenure, Tyco completed several strategic acquisitions and non-core business divestitures. She began her career in 1989 as an Associate at Crowell & Moring and held various Legal Counsel positions at Monsanto, Pharmacia and C.R. Bard.