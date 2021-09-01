Fortive Announces Completion of ServiceChannel Acquisition

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of ServiceChannel Holdings Inc. on August 24, 2021. As a result of the acquisition, ServiceChannel has become an operating company within Fortive’s Intelligent Operating Solutions (“IOS”) segment.

ServiceChannel is a leading global provider of SaaS-based multi-site facilities maintenance service solutions with an integrated service-provider network. The company serves more than 500 enterprise customers in over 70 countries across the globe, while also maintaining an integrated network of more than 70,000 facilities maintenance service providers. ServiceChannel’s SaaS offering enables multi-site owner/operators to manage and automate the full lifecycle of workflows related to the maintenance and repair of their properties and related assets, including work order management, asset tracking, and service provider tracking. The Company’s differentiated data-driven platform, which combines software with a service-provider network, draws from millions of data points to intelligently match contractors with jobs, enhancing quality, cost transparency and efficiency.