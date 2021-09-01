checkAd

Fortive Announces Completion of ServiceChannel Acquisition

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of ServiceChannel Holdings Inc. on August 24, 2021. As a result of the acquisition, ServiceChannel has become an operating company within Fortive’s Intelligent Operating Solutions (“IOS”) segment.

ServiceChannel is a leading global provider of SaaS-based multi-site facilities maintenance service solutions with an integrated service-provider network. The company serves more than 500 enterprise customers in over 70 countries across the globe, while also maintaining an integrated network of more than 70,000 facilities maintenance service providers. ServiceChannel’s SaaS offering enables multi-site owner/operators to manage and automate the full lifecycle of workflows related to the maintenance and repair of their properties and related assets, including work order management, asset tracking, and service provider tracking. The Company’s differentiated data-driven platform, which combines software with a service-provider network, draws from millions of data points to intelligently match contractors with jobs, enhancing quality, cost transparency and efficiency.

James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortive, stated: “We are excited to announce the closing of the ServiceChannel acquisition and welcome the ServiceChannel team to Fortive. As we integrate ServiceChannel into the IOS segment, the company’s high-growth SaaS platform, deep contractor network, valuable data assets, and existing global footprint will significantly enhance our broader offering of software-enabled solutions for the Facility and Asset Lifecycle workflow. We are extremely well positioned to support the execution of the company’s strategy, driving continued long-term growth and accelerating profitability going forward.”

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments - Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions - include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

