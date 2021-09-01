NICE and Cloud9 Partner on Next-Generation Cloud Compliance and Voice Trading Solutions, Accelerating Financial Services Digital Transformation

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced it is expanding its partnership with Cloud9 Technologies (“Cloud9”), a core brand of leading financial markets’ infrastructure and technology company Symphony, to integrate its cloud compliance suite with Cloud9’s voice trading platform. The collaboration will enable financial services organizations to leverage C9’s next-generation cloud-based solution which digitally transforms voice trading along with NICE’s cloud compliance solutions to support compliance with relevant global regulations around capturing and surveilling Cloud9 interactions.

Virtual trading floors became the norm across the financial services industry during COVID-19. Designed to support distributed workforces, C9’s cloud-based voice trading platform digitally transforms trading communications, both on and off the trading floor, empowering institutional traders with efficient workflows and full voice trading functionality to instantly connect with global trading partners. As with virtually all regulated employee communications, these interactions must be captured, preserved and surveilled. NICE’s end-to-end, fully integrated cloud compliance suite is the only Cloud9-compatible solution to bridge communications capture and surveillance, leveraging advanced analytics and AI technologies, like Natural Language Understanding.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, stated, “The Cloud9 – NICE partnership uniquely enables digital transformation of trader interactions and associated regulatory compliance functions through agile, scalable cloud-to-cloud solutions that revolutionize trader communications, while also supporting compliance with relevant global regulations.”

Jim Miller, COO and Head of Product at Cloud9 Technologies, said, “We are excited about this unique collaboration with NICE. At Cloud9 we deliver innovations that enable financial services firms to connect with global trading partners to conduct voice trades thousands of times every day. Combining Cloud9’s rich metadata and high quality audio with NICE’s cloud compliance suite enables our customers to leverage their voice communications to detect and mitigate market abuse and conduct risk, reconstruct events, and better understand the intent behind trader actions, regardless of the language traders are communicating in. Additionally, these same capabilities can be extended to other communication systems, like the Symphony cloud-based messaging and collaboration platform.”