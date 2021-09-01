checkAd

SKF acquires lubrication filtration business

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the acquisition of EFOLEX AB, a Gothenburg-based manufacturer of the Europafilter-branded industrial lubrication and oil filtration systems.

EFOLEX offers offline filtration systems used in process manufacturing and energy industries. They currently have approximately 10 employees.

Thomas Fröst, President, Industrial Technologies, says: "In addition to being an interesting stand-alone product, the Europafilter technology is a good strategic fit with SKF RecondOil's Double Separation Technology offer and will widen our overall lubrication management capabilities."

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Corporate Communication
tel: 46 31 337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

