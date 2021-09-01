AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - Plenty of cash; est./PT up

A mandatory filing by Aixtron yesterday reported a “conditional capital increase according to Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG”. It seems that this filing has led to some confusion among market participants.

Aixtron SE (Update) Technology MCap EUR 2.8bn

BUY PT EUR 29.00 (old: 28.00; +14% potential) A manadatory filing seems to have caused some confusion and share price weakness. We explain the misunderstanding, finetune our estimates, upgrade our price target and invite you to a round table with the company. Read

What’s it all about?

A mandatory filing by Aixtron yesterday reported a “conditional capital increase according to Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG”. It seems that this filing has led to some confusion among market participants and was mistaken for a regular capital increase, leading to a relatively sharp correction (-6%) in the share price. However, the filing referred to the execution of stock options by employees, increasing the number of shares by 87,200, or a minuscule 0.07% of total share capital. So, from the perspective of the equity story and valuation, it is a non-event and any resulting share price weakness a buying occasion. We take the opportunity to finetune our model, incorporating the slightly more favourable current FX rate of USDEUR of 1.18, compared to the base for the guidance of 1.25, thus lifting our gross margin assumptions by 0.5 PP. On the basis of upgraded numbers, we increase our PT to EUR 29.00 (old: EUR 28.00) and reiterate our BUY recommendation. We will host an online round table with Aixtron VP Investor Relations Guido Pickert on 14 September 15:00 CEST, to register please click here.