Spinnova's Half-Year Reporting And Webcast On 16 September, 2021

HELSINKI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnova Group publishes its half-year report for 1 January to 30 June, 2021 on Thursday, 16 September 2021 at 8.45 A.M. EET. The report and presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at spinnovagroup.com after publishing.



Spinnova also arranges a half-year webcast event, where Spinnova's CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen and CFO Ben Selby will comment on the company's January-June events and financial performance from the Jyväskylä headquarters. In addition, there will be remote guest speakers from Spinnova's joint venture partner Suzano.

There will be two separate webcasts, one in English and one in Finnish. A recording of both events will be available on the investor website shortly after. Both events are open to all investors and media representatives.