checkAd

Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition of Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 12:50  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Bruner Property, located in Nye County, Nevada, from Canamex Gold Corp. (“Canamex”) (see news release dated July 19, 2021). Endeavour paid US$10 million in cash for 100% of the Bruner Gold Project which includes mineral claims, mining rights, property assets, water rights, and government authorizations and permits.

The Bruner Gold Project is an exploration and development stage project located approximately 180 kilometres (km) southeast of Reno, Nevada. Gold was originally discovered in the district in 1906 and saw intermittent historic mining between 1906 and 1998. Recent exploration activities by previous operators included mapping, drilling, geophysical surveys and sampling culminating in a mineral resource estimate in 2015 and a preliminary economic assessment in 2017 outlining a low capital cost, open pit, heap leach operation.

A historic resource estimate of 342,000 ounces of gold contained in 17.5 million tonnes (t) grading 0.61 grams per tonne (gpt) in three zones, Paymaster, HRA and Penelas was prepared for Canamex in a technical report dated January 22, 2018 titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Bruner Gold Project, Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, Nye County, Nevada, USA” by Welsh Hagen Associates. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work for Endeavour to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Endeavour is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve, has not verified the historical resource estimate and is not relying on it. Endeavour plans to “twin” certain drill holes and conduct a drilling program to upgrade the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Activities in Q4, 2021 will focus on surface work and data compilation and in 2022, Endeavour anticipates recommencing exploration work on high priority targets.

Endeavour CEO Dan Dickson commented, “We are pleased to add an advanced precious metals property to our project pipeline. Bruner should be an accretive acquisition for our five-year strategic plan to become a premier senior silver producer, with potential for exploration discoveries, district acquisitions, near-term production, and organic growth.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition of Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Bruner Property, located in Nye County, Nevada, from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...