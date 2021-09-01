Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition of Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Bruner Property, located in Nye County, Nevada, from Canamex Gold Corp. (“Canamex”) (see news release dated July 19, 2021). Endeavour paid US$10 million in cash for 100% of the Bruner Gold Project which includes mineral claims, mining rights, property assets, water rights, and government authorizations and permits.



The Bruner Gold Project is an exploration and development stage project located approximately 180 kilometres (km) southeast of Reno, Nevada. Gold was originally discovered in the district in 1906 and saw intermittent historic mining between 1906 and 1998. Recent exploration activities by previous operators included mapping, drilling, geophysical surveys and sampling culminating in a mineral resource estimate in 2015 and a preliminary economic assessment in 2017 outlining a low capital cost, open pit, heap leach operation.