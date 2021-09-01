checkAd

Sonic Automotive Acquires Audi and Volkswagen Franchises, Continuing Expansion of Its Franchised Dealership Network in the State of Colorado

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 12:55  |  21   |   |   

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the acquisition of Audi Glenwood Springs and Glenwood Springs Volkswagen in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

“We continue to enhance our automotive sales and service network in the state of Colorado, with the addition of Audi Glenwood Springs and Glenwood Springs Volkswagen to our franchised dealership network,” said David Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “Both dealerships share a brand promise consistent with Sonic and have shown an enduring commitment to their customers, teammates and communities, which are principles that are essential to the success of our long-term growth strategy.”

“Audi and Volkswagen, both owned by Volkswagen Group, are popular brands that are in high demand in the Colorado market. These two dealerships complement our existing presence in the Glenwood Springs market with our Land Rover Roaring Fork dealership and allow us to not only expand our footprint further in the state, but also offer our guests more brand choice and competitive market pricing,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “These Glenwood Springs additions support the growth of our franchised network, as we continue towards our goal of reaching $25 billion in total revenues by 2025.”

Sonic Automotive recently announced the acquisition of Grand Junction Subaru and Grand Junction Volkswagen in Grand Junction, Colorado. Within the State of Colorado, Sonic Automotive also operates BMW of Denver Downtown, Mercedes-Benz of Denver, Mountain States Toyota, and Land Rover of Roaring Fork, as well as EchoPark Automotive locations in Thornton, Centennial, and Colorado Springs.

Visit Our Newest Locations

Audi Glenwood Springs is located at 100 Riverine Road, Glenwood Springs, Colorado. It is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The store can be reached at (888) 726-5083 or online at www.audiglenwoodsprings.com

Glenwood Springs Volkswagen is located at 100 Riverine Road, Glenwood Springs, Colorado. It is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The store can be reached at (877) 811-1618 or online at www.glenwoodspringsvw.com

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com.

About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive is a growing operating segment within the Company that specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales and provides a unique guest experience unlike traditional used car stores. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated future revenue levels. There are many factors that affect management’s views about future events and trends of the Company’s business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management’s views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, anticipated future growth in our EchoPark Segment, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions on operations, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Sonic Automotive (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonic Automotive Acquires Audi and Volkswagen Franchises, Continuing Expansion of Its Franchised Dealership Network in the State of Colorado Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the acquisition of Audi Glenwood Springs and Glenwood Springs Volkswagen in Glenwood Springs, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CooperVision Proudly Names Mitsou as Québec Spokesperson to Raise Awareness Around Myopia in ...
Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Sonic Automotive Increases Minimum Hourly Wage to $15
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Sonic Automotive Continues to Grow Its EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion with Opening in Las Vegas, Nevada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Sonic Automotive Continues to Grow Its EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion in Austin, Texas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten