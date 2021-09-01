Dollar General Continues Nationwide Hiring Efforts

“At Dollar General, we continue to invest in our diverse teams through development, empowerment and inclusion, and we encourage candidates looking to join a purpose-driven company that provides unparalleled employee development to apply online,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. “Dollar General provides unrivaled opportunities for motivated individuals to start or advance their careers, and we look forward to welcoming new colleagues to the Dollar General employee family who share a passion for serving our customers and communities.”

Dollar General is looking to hire additional employees to serve its customers and communities with opportunities currently available in stores, distribution centers, the DG Private Fleet and its Store Support Center. These efforts come on the heels of the Company’s successful hiring initiative in which more than 50,000 employees have been hired since mid-July.

Distribution Center and Private Fleet Hiring

As part of DG Private Fleet recruiting, the Company is currently offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus to drivers with an active Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) hired now through January 28, 2022 to be paid within the employees’ first six months of service. In addition to robust bonus opportunities, including referral, performance and retention bonuses, Dollar General recently announced a new initiative allowing drivers to bring one ‘co-pilot’, a vaccinated dog or cat of eligible breeds, along with them on the road.

DG Fleet drivers can earn a competitive mileage-based pay, unload pay and annual bonus opportunities. Dollar General is also a GI Bill certified employer with an internal, Company-paid Class A CDL training program available for warehouse and store employees. Candidates may also text DGFLEET to 25000 for more information.

Career opportunities at DG’s 27 traditional (dry) and DG Fresh distribution centers are currently available in general warehouse, human resources, inventory control, maintenance, training and administration areas. Additionally, current Dollar General supply chain employees may participate in an internal job referral program, earning unlimited bonuses for each successful candidate referred.

“Our distribution centers and private fleet network are the heartbeat of DG’s supply chain and demonstrate our mission of Serving Others by playing a critical role in ensuring customers find the products they need at their local Dollar General,” said Tony Zuazo, executive vice president of global supply chain. “As our supply chain team expands to serve additional DG stores and communities, we are proud to offer our new and current employees numerous opportunities to grow their careers with us.”