Dollar General Corporation Scheduled to Participate in the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 12:55   

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that Dollar General management plans to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at https://investor.dollargeneral.com under “News & Events, Events & Presentations,” and a replay of the session will be accessible at the same location through October 8, 2021.

About Dollar General Corporation
 Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day! by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,683 stores in 46 states as of July 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

