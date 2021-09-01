Dividend Declaration Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.09.2021, 12:57 | 12 | 0 | 0 01.09.2021, 12:57 | ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38 DIVIDEND DECLARATION The Board of Albion Development VCT PLC declare a second dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 of 2.31 pence per share to be paid on 30 September 2021 to shareholders on the register on 10 September 2021. For further information please contact Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850 1 September 2021



