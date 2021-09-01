checkAd

Greenlane and KushCo Complete Merger, Creating Leading Ancillary Cannabis Company and House of Brands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

Implements strong executive leadership team and appoints three new directors

Positioned to deliver incremental value to customers across the cannabis supply chain with best-in-class proprietary brands and exclusive third-party offerings

Well positioned to support accelerated industry innovation, accretive M&A, and robust organic growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN) and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (''KushCo'') (OTCQX: KSHB) today announced the completion of their previously announced merger (“the Transaction”). The combined company, operating as Greenlane, brings together two of the pioneering cannabis ancillary product and service companies with more than 26 years of operating history to create an undisputed leader in the cannabis industry.

The Company’s Class A common stock (“Greenlane Shares”) will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “GNLN”. Each KushCo stockholder is entitled to receive 0.3016 of a Greenlane Share for each share of KushCo common stock held on August 31, 2021, the effective date of the Transaction. Holders of Greenlane Shares prior to the completion of the Transaction will continue to hold their Greenlane Shares with no adjustment as a result of the Transaction.

KushCo’s common stock has ceased trading on the OTCQX effective as of the close of trading on August 31, 2021.

Management Commentary

“I am proud to announce the successful closing of our transformative merger and would like to thank our combined teams for all of their hard work over the past few months,” said Nick Kovacevich, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. “As we turn the page to an exciting new chapter as Greenlane, I am more confident than ever in our ability to build the industry’s leading ancillary cannabis company by leveraging our size, scale, strategy, and talent to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead. The substantial progress both companies have made in our combined 26 years of history positions us at the forefront of a rapidly evolving landscape. I look forward to the road ahead with our new colleagues and am excited to report our continued progress in the months and years to come.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenlane and KushCo Complete Merger, Creating Leading Ancillary Cannabis Company and House of Brands Implements strong executive leadership team and appoints three new directors Positioned to deliver incremental value to customers across the cannabis supply chain with best-in-class proprietary brands and exclusive third-party offerings Well …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...