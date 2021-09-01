Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Experienced Industry pulmonologist brings decades of respiratory experience

SANTA FE, N.M. and MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).



Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

David S. Joseph, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avisa, said: “We are thrilled to have Richard join our team. He is a highly accomplished leader who brings a wealth of expertise to Avisa. He is a change driver who has led teams and major initiatives in a wide range of areas. His broad experience engaging hospitals and patients and managing client-facing teams and external relationships will be invaluable to Avisa as we advance development of the Avisa BreathTest.”

Dr. Richard K. Murray, Chief Medical Officer of Avisa, added: “I am excited to join the Avisa team at this critical stage in the company’s development. Throughout my career, I have focused on addressing patient needs by listening to the patient and working with internal and external teams to find innovative solutions to optimize care. I believe that the Avisa BreathTest has the possibility of bringing better treatment to patients by identifying pathogens early so appropriate antibiotics can be given and by monitoring to ensure that patients get treated quickly to avoid a worsening of their disease. These efforts align very well with the critically important goal of antimicrobial stewardship.”