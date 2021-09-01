Olink to present at two upcoming investor conferences

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK), today announced that Jon Heimer, CEO, and Oskar Hjelm, CFO, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs Eighteenth Annual European Medtech and Healthcare Services Conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 8th at 10:30 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Friday, September 10th at 8:00 a.m. ET



Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.olink.com/investor-relations.

About Olink Holding

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Contacts

Media and Investor Relations

Olink Holding AB (publ), Stina Thorman, stina.thorman@olink.com, +46707187354