RGGI Announces the Integration Testing Completion of Flagship AGV, Pull Buddy

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the completion of integration testing of its flagship AGV (Automatic Guided Vehicle) product, Pull Buddy.

A modernized and updated version of legacy tried-and-true AGVs, Pull Buddy encompasses Industry 4.0 capabilities, including the integration of various new technologies such as state-of-the-art software and control mechanisms. Alongside the comprehensive suite of complementary material handling products, Pull Buddy is unmatched in the market. The AGV vehicle has a standard payload capacity of 1,000 Kg and a top speed of 5 Km/hr.

With integration testing complete, Pull Buddy will enter into the pilot phase with a large material handling company. Upon successful completion of the pilot study, the AGV vehicle will then progress into the manufacturing phase.

"RGGI has achieved a major milestone in producing a vehicle that has Industrial 4.0 DNA - a practical, intuitive HMI (Human Machine Interface), and a nimble, feature-rich traffic control. Our next step is to pilot Pull Buddy with a Material Handling Company and unveil it at the upcoming Assembly Show in Chicago, Illinois at the end of October," says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI.

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.

