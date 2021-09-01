CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Launch E-Commerce Subscription Program

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc., announces that the company is getting ready to launch an all-new subscription program for consumers …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc., announces that the company is getting ready to launch an all-new subscription program for consumers on its website by the end of this week when all the testing is done.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is always thinking outside of the box when it comes to improving and overall growth of the company. The subscription program that is set to release will be an awesome addition to the LBC website and will give customers more of an option based on what they like and if they want to get a bulk deal on a monthly basis. Customers will have a choice based on their needs such as an anxiety box, sleep box, vape box, wellness box, etc. Each box will come with a few products in it along with a couple of coupons here and there. Not only does this program apply to the customer, but it also applies to their pets as well because there are a few specific boxes that CBD Life Sciences Inc. has come up with for cats and dogs! President & CEO Lisa Nelson states: "This has been in the works for quite some time now and the amount of growth and revenue this idea will bring us is phenomenal and we are so excited to give the customers more of a choice in a unique way!"