Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB

Uplisting Highlights Continued Progress of the Company's Turnaround PlanJUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLSS)(OTCQB:TLSS), ("TLSS", or the "Company"), a full-service logistics and …

According to CEO John Mercadante, "Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone for the Company and yet another indication that the restructuring and turnaround plan implemented in 2020 has the Company headed in the right direction. We believe that the broader exposure generally afforded by the OTCQB has the potential to increase our visibility within the investment community and assist in broadening our stockholder base."

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLSS)(OTCQB:TLSS), ("TLSS", or the "Company"), a full-service logistics and transportation provider, today announced that on August 31, 2021 its common stock was approved for quotation on the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s OTCQB ® tier Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "TLSS," effective as of the open of trading on September 1, 2021.

The OTCQB is the middle tier of the over-the-counter market for US stocks and is designed for early-stage and developing companies located both in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process and meet other requirements. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Shyp FX, Inc. and Cougar Express, Inc., operates as a full-service logistics and transportation company.

For more information, visit the Company's website, http://www.tlss-inc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future events or our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described above, these risks and uncertainties include: our ability to successfully execute our business strategies, including integration of acquisitions and the future acquisition of other businesses to grow our company; customers' cancellation on short notice of master service agreements from which we derive a significant portion of our revenue or our failure to renew such master service agreements on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and skilled labor to meet the requirements of our labor-intensive business or labor difficulties which could have an effect on our ability to bid for and successfully complete contracts; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or ameliorate its effects; our failure to compete effectively in our highly competitive industry could reduce the number of new contracts awarded to us or adversely affect our market share and harm our financial performance; our ability to adopt and master new technologies and adjust certain fixed costs and expenses to adapt to our industry's and customers' evolving demands; our history of losses, deficiency in working capital and a stockholders' deficit and our ability to achieve sustained profitability; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to maintain effective controls over financial reporting in the future; our substantial indebtedness could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to meet our payment obligations; the impact of new or changed laws, regulations or other industry standards that could adversely affect our ability to conduct our business; and changes in general market, economic and political conditions in the United States and global economies or financial markets, including those resulting from natural or man-made disasters.