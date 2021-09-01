checkAd

Tempus A$6.28M Placement - Closing TSXV Disclosure

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) announces that pursuant to the closing of the recent A$6.28 million placement that was (see Tempus announcement of 19 August 2021)(the " Placement "), the Company has issued 24.99 million shares in the Placement and now has 124,966,613 shares on issue (see Tempus announcements regarding "Application for quotation of securities" [ASX Appendix 2A disclosure] and "Cleansing notice" of 27 August 2021).

Blue Ocean Equities Pty. Ltd. ("Blue Ocean") acted as Lead Manager to the Placement. A$262,395 of broker fees (together with any applicable GST) were paid out of total proceeds of the Placement and Blue Ocean will receive, subject to shareholder approval at a subsequent General Meeting of shareholders, 1.5 million options to purchase Tempus shares at a strike price of A$0.315 per share and a term of three-years from approval.

The Placement shares are subject to a statutory hold period, applying in Canada only, of four months and one day from the closing date. Following the close of the Placement, Tempus has 124,966,613 shares on issue.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Elizabeth Gold Project ("Elizabeth"), a high grade gold project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

