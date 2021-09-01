Tempus A$6.28M Placement - Closing TSXV Disclosure

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) announces that pursuant to the closing of the recent A$6.28 million placement that was (see Tempus …

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) announces that pursuant to the closing of the recent A$6.28 million placement that was (see Tempus announcement of 19 August 2021)(the " Placement "), the Company has issued 24.99 million shares in the Placement and now has 124,966,613 shares on issue (see Tempus announcements regarding "Application for quotation of securities" [ASX Appendix 2A disclosure] and "Cleansing notice" of 27 August 2021). Blue Ocean Equities Pty. Ltd. ("Blue Ocean") acted as Lead Manager to the Placement. A$262,395 of broker fees (together with any applicable GST) were paid out of total proceeds of the Placement and Blue Ocean will receive, subject to shareholder approval at a subsequent General Meeting of shareholders, 1.5 million options to purchase Tempus shares at a strike price of A$0.315 per share and a term of three-years from approval.