CarobWay Explores The Hidden Gems of Carob, Sustainably

CarobWay foodTech start-up paths the way to sustainable, advanced agriculture and guaranty fair-trade to the growers

KIRYAT SHMONA, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodTech and agriTech start-up CarobWay, Ltd. is bringing carob from the Bible to the modern table as a super-nutritious, highly sustainable food crop. The company cultivates locally grown carob trees to boost carob-based product development. The CarobWay start-up paves the way to sustainable, advanced agriculture, while guaranteeing fair-trade return to the growers. The result is a resilient food system that is beneficial to all partners in the supply chain.

It's all about sustainable crop

Global warming, environmental stresses, and other limitations demand increased attention to minor or neglected crops, especially a multifunctional crop such as carob (Ceratonia siliqua L.). Carob is a highly resilient species of tree that flourishes in arid climates, mostly in Africa and Asia. Genotypes of the carob tree demonstrate great tolerance to drought, low soil fertility, brackish water, pollution, and high temperatures (up to 50°C).

"The key ingredient in developing a sustainable carob crop is using advanced agriTech knowhow to grow the trees more intensively and efficiently," explains Udi Alroy, CEO and Co-founder of CarobWay. "Today, most carob trees are grown in forests and require intensive human labor. We optimize the cultivation process from the seedling stage through harvest, using less labor, refined irrigation, and mechanical harvesting." CarobWay will employ industrialized harvesting via a variety of technologies developed from other crops cultivated in the region.

Carob can grow on non-arable land—including deserts—where no other crops can grow without significant, often unsustainable investments. "We can potentially grow this super-crop on arid land, which covers 46 percent of the surface of the planet," states Alroy.

Long-term, Partnerships + Fair Trade = Success

CarobWay takes its eco-supportive model even further. The company's business model is founded on long-term business relationships. "Growers should get a safe, stable income as they invest in the future of food," explains Alroy. "With climate change, increasing wildfires, and diminishing water supplies, farmers are on the frontline, taking all the responsibility in the supply chain. We're going to change that, by creating a complete value chain that is beneficial to all partners involved from grove to table. We are currently establishing long-term business arrangements with global partners."

