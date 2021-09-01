checkAd

Bicycle Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium on Tuesday, September 7, 2021
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021; pre-recorded presentation available on demand at 7:00 a.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021
  • Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021; fireside chat at 11:20 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats and replay of the pre-recorded presentation will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the pre-recorded presentation and fireside chat dates.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) targeting EphA2, and BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

