Bicycle Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021; pre-recorded presentation available on demand at 7:00 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021; fireside chat at 11:20 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats and replay of the pre-recorded presentation will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the pre-recorded presentation and fireside chat dates.