Exicure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Exicure , Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, today announced participation in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Time: 7:00 AM ET

Virtual webcast here

Monday, September 13, 2021

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Time: 9:40 AM ET

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Replays of the H.C. Wainwright webcast will be available on Exicure’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN a lipid-nanoparticle SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the intrathecal treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure’s therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod (AST-008) is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA.

