AVROBIO to Participate at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in four upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
 Date: Wednesday, Sept. 8 - Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
1x1 meetings only

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
 Presentation date: Thursday, Sept. 9. 2021
Presentation time: 8:40 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
 Fireside chat date: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021
Fireside chat time: 1:15 p.m. ET

SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event
 Date: Wednesday, Sept. 22 - Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
1x1 meetings only

A live webcast of the presentation at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference and fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the investors section of the AVROBIO website. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the AVROBIO website for 90 days.

About AVROBIO
 Our vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. We aim to prevent, halt or reverse disease throughout the body with a single dose of gene therapy designed to drive durable expression of therapeutic protein, even in hard-to-reach tissues and organs including brain, muscle and bone. Our ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy pipeline includes clinical programs in Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome, Gaucher disease type 3 and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is powered by our industry-leading plato gene therapy platform, our foundation designed to deliver gene therapy worldwide. We are headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with an office in Toronto, Ontario. For additional information, visit avrobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “designed to,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words and phrases or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy for and the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, the design, commencement, enrollment and timing of ongoing or planned clinical trials, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, anticipated benefits of our gene therapy platform including potential impact on our commercialization activities, timing and likelihood of success, the expected benefits and results of our implementation of the plato platform in our clinical trials and gene therapy programs, and the expected safety profile of our investigational gene therapies. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Results in preclinical or early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented.

