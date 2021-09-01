checkAd

Moody’s Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that the company will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, as well as the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

On Thursday September 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Mona Breed, Chief Information Officer, will speak at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

On Wednesday September 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

The presentations will be webcast live. The webcasts can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

