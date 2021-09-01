Spire Global to Participate at Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“the Company” or “Spire”) a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, announced today that it is attending the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference and that CEO Peter Platzer, will participate in a fireside chat to be held virtually on Friday, September 10 at 10:00 AM ET.

Spire executives will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your RBC representative.