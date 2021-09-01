checkAd

Garmin Confirms September 30 Dividend Payment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

The Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) board of directors has established September 30, 2021 as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.67 per share with a record date of September 15, 2021. At the 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.68 per share (subject to adjustment in the event that the Swiss Franc weakens more than 35% relative to the USD), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board in its discretion. The first payment was made on June 30, 2021. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installments as follows:

Dividend Date

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Garmin Ltd!
Long
Basispreis 161,85€
Hebel 13,33
Ask 1,04
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 187,12€
Hebel 13,10
Ask 1,27
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

 

Record Date

 

$s per share

December 31, 2021

 

December 15, 2021

 

$0.67

March 31, 2022

 

March 15, 2022

 

$0.67

About Garmin Ltd:

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or connect with us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin, youtube.com/garmin or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 26, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s 2020 Form 10-K and the Q2 2021 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Garmin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Garmin Confirms September 30 Dividend Payment The Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) board of directors has established September 30, 2021 as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.67 per share with a record date of September 15, 2021. At the 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting, Garmin …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CooperVision Proudly Names Mitsou as Québec Spokesperson to Raise Awareness Around Myopia in ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Malibu Boats selects Garmin marine electronics for its full line of Axis wakesurf and wakeboarding boats
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Garmin’s new Apollo Series amplifiers offer a boost for boaters with Fusion audio systems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten