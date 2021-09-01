Advent Technologies Announces Acquisition of the fischer Group’s Fuel Cell Systems Businesses

SerEnergy, which operates facilities in Aalborg, Denmark, and in Metro Manila, Philippines, is a leading manufacturer of high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane (“HT-PEM”) fuel cells globally, with thousands of systems shipped around the globe during its 15 years of operation. The company employs approximately 75 people across its two locations in research and development (“R&D”), production, sales and service, all with expertise in the area of HT-PEM fuel cell systems. SerEnergy manufactures remote, off-grid power fuel cell systems that are a natural fit for Advent’s “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” strategy and portfolio.

FES, which operates out of a facility on fischer Group's campus in Achern, Germany, provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing as well as the production of critical fuel cell components, including membrane electrode assemblies ("MEAs"), bipolar plates, and reformers. Effective as of the closing of the transaction, Advent entered into a lease for the portion of the fischer Group’s campus used by FES. Its 17 employees, along with all of SerEnergy’s employees, are expected to remain with Advent.

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO of Advent, remarked, “We are excited to welcome the highly skilled and innovative team of SerEnergy and fischer eco solutions to the Advent family. The technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities of our new colleagues in Denmark and Germany are an excellent match for our strategic growth plan. We expect the SerEnergy off-grid and telecom-tower products to benefit significantly from Advent’s product development advances in new materials. In return, we expect that the manufacturing experience they bring will further accelerate our go-to-market plan. This acquisition is expected to position Advent as a fuel cell leader with the ability to deliver thousands of systems per year in the off-grid, portable, and other power-generation markets, with capacity in place.”