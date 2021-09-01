checkAd

Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Sinoeex Beijing Co., Ltd. and Beijing Science and Technology Development and Exchange Center

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Beijing, China, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sinoeex Beijing Co., Ltd. (“Sinoeex) and Beijing Science and Technology Development and Exchange Center (“STDEC”) to collaborate in financial and enterprise services. Sinoeex is a Beijing based company providing financing, investment and fundraising services to enterprise clients.  STDEC is an independent organization that coordinates research and financing resources to help facilitate and development of scientific research projects initiated by higher education institutions and industry leading enterprises that are SDH’s target potential clients.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Sinoeex will share financing projects and investor information on its “eEx” investment and fundraising platform with SDH and promote SDH’s tailor-designed enterprise consulting services among Sinoeex’s member enterprises, SDH will promote Sinoeex’s services on SDH’s knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, and STDEC will use its resources to support and facilitate Sinoeex and SDH’s business initiatives.  The parties also intend to jointly develop and participate in business initiatives such as hosting innovation and entrepreneurship competitions and potentially establishing a venture capital fund for their enterprise clients.

Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of the board of directors and CEO of SDH, commented: "We are committed to our cooperation with Sinoees and STDEX, through which we expect to gain access to new client base and expand our enterprise services targeting small and medium-sized companies in China. Going forward, we will continue to seek opportunities that create values for our clients and shareholders."

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, SDH operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services SDH offers to its members are forums, study tours and enterprise services. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")We urge investors to visit the SEC website to review the Company's relevant disclosures that may affect the Company's future operating results. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

